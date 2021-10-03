Bears RB David Montgomery Leaves Game With Knee Injury Vs. Lions

The injury came in the fourth quarter following contact after a rush up the middle. He was able to limp off the field but was in some pain at the end of the play. Montgomery had 23 rushes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns prior to his exit. On the season, the third-year back has 75 touches for 358 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Expect backup running back Damien Williams to step up to fill in Montgomery’s shoes if he misses any time in the coming weeks.
More news is likely to come tonight and in the coming days on the severity of Montgomery’s injury.
