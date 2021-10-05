Bears RB David Montgomery To Miss 4-5 Weeks With Knee Injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined for four to five weeks with a knee sprain suffered against the Lions on Sunday, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Montgomery went down after contact on a rushing attempt in the fourth quarter and left the game without returning. The third-year running back has accrued 75 touches for 358 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns on the season and has led the offense in touches for each of the last two seasons. Backfield mate Damien Williams is likely to shoulder Montgomery’s workload until his return. On the season, Williams has 24 touches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Details on the injury should follow in the coming weeks as the back begins his recovery. The timeline currently has Montgomery slated to return either against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 or the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

