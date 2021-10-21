Bears Running Back Damien Williams Remains Out

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams has missed practice today and remains on the COVID-19 injured reserve.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1451290616437088266

Because of the mandatory 10-day waiting period for unvaccinated players, Williams will have to wait until Saturday for an opportunity to be cleared, putting his hopes of playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy.

This season, Williams has played five games for the Bears, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, responsible for 21% of the Bears carries. With David Montgomery sidelined with a knee injury, expect Khalil Herbert to see the bulk of carries for the Bears in Week 7. In a Week 6 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Herbert rushed for 97 yards on 19 attempts with one touchdown. Herbert and the Bears look to have a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay defense ranked fifth in rush DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Herbert is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel.

Chicago is a 12.5-point road underdog against the Buccaneers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47-point total.