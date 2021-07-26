Bears Sign Jesse James to One-Year Contract

Passes will be at a premium for tight ends at Chicago Bears training camp. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bears have signed Jesse James to a one-year contract. James joins Jimmy Graham, 2020 second-round pick Cole Kmet, JP Holtz, Jake Butt, Scooter Harrington, and Jesper Horsted on the Bears depth chart at tight end.

https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1419444954565431296

James is a six-year veteran, spending the last two seasons with the division rival Detroit Lions. 2020 was James’ least productive season since his rookie campaign as he caught only 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions pass-first offense. With the Bears’ depth at tight end, similar output this season would be a reasonable expectation, provided James sticks with the Bears out of camp.

The NFL season is fast approaching, with the Bears and Los Angeles Rams scheduled for the first Sunday Night Football game of the year in seven weeks. Chicago enters the season with a 7.5 win total at FanDuel Sportsbook and +270 odds to come out on top in the NFC North.