Bears Trade Anthony Miller to Texans

The Houston Texans have acquired another weapon for their offensive arsenal, swapping late-round picks with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Anthony Miller. According to Mike Garafolo, Miller was long rumored to be dealt and is looking for a fresh start with the Texans.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1419097524028252162

Miller played the last three seasons with the Bears, setting career-highs in touchdowns in his first season and yards in his second campaign. The Memphis product bottomed out last season, hauling in just two touchdowns on 49 receptions for 9.9 yards per catch.

The Texans need to replace Will Fuller’s production after the wideout signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, and Miller offers a similar skill set. Miller was unhappy in Chicago in part to a lack of chemistry with Mitch Trubisky. Miller gets a big upgrade, joining Deshaun Watson, who set career-highs in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, and quarterback rating in 2020. Watson to Miller could be a common occurrence if the two players can get on the same page early in training camp.

