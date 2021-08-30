Bears Will Listen to Trade Offers for Nick Foles

Foles started seven games for the Bears last season, but he has become expendable after acquiring Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in the offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that the team will listen to trade offers for the veteran quarterback, and he added that he’s “gotten the sense they aren’t going to send [Foles] somewhere he doesn’t want to go.”

Foles is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2020. He averaged just 5.4 adjusted yards per attempt — the fifth-worst mark among 36 qualified quarterbacks — and he tossed just 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. Still, Foles is a capable veteran with plenty of experience, which could make him a viable backup option for a team with a young starter.

With Foles seemingly on the way out, Dalton and Fields will battle for the starting quarterback job with the Bears. Dalton seems likely to open the season as the starter, but Fields could take over quickly. The Bears win total over/under is set at 7.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.