Bears WR Darnell Mooney Limited In Practice On Tuesday

Mooney’s absence this week could be a massive blow with starting wide receiver Allen Robinson already a doubt to play. Mooney was also limited on Monday which may be a slight cause for concern with the Bears having a short week as they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The wide receiver’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and if he isn’t able to go, look for Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to see bigger roles this week to fill in for the loss of the pass-catchers. The Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving day.
Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions Odds
The Chicago Bears are currently three-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Thursday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
