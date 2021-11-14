Ben Roethlisberger Added to COVID-19 List, Won’t Play vs. Lions

The line for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions will be on the move. Burt Lauten confirmed that Ben Roethlisberger was added to the Steelers COVID-19 reserve list and will be out against the Lions on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/SteelersPRBurt/status/1459684956905648132

Roethlisberger has played through injuries all season, but he won’t be able to compete on Sunday for the first time this season. The two-time Super Bowl Champ has completed 196 of 299 pass attempts for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, helping the Steelers to a 5-3 record.

Big Ben’s absence means that Mason Rudolph will get his first action of the season. Rudolph has appeared in 15 games for the Steelers throughout his career, starting nine. The former third-round pick has completed 201 of 326 passes for 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Rudolph will have to contend with the Lions’ 14th-ranked passing defense, although the Lions average the third-fewest sacks per game.

The Steelers were hovering around -8.5 on the spread at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that line has been bought down to -6.5 on the Roethlisberger news.