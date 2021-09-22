Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Pectoral Injury

https://twitter.com/gerrydulac/status/1440671009489637383

Roethlisberger is no stranger to playing through pain, and he’s currently dealing with a pectoral injury. He suffered the injury last week vs. the Raiders, which is causing him pain while throwing. That said, he is tentatively still expected to suit up vs. the Bengals on Sunday. A final decision on his availability won’t be made until later in the week, so make sure to monitor the final injury report. If Roethlisberger is ruled out, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start at quarterback.

Roethlisberger has gotten off to a slow start this season. He’s averaged just 241.5 passing yards through his first two games, and he’s averaged just 6.6 adjusted yards per attempt. That ranks merely 24th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks. He’s also averaged just 7.6 intended air yards per throw this season, and he could be even less aggressive while dealing with the injury.

The Steelers are currently listed as three-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.