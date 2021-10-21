Ben Simmons Out For “Undetermined Period”

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1451261137387851791

The Simmons situation appears to be a long way from a conclusion. He doesn’t want to be in Philadelphia, and he was suspended for the first game of the season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Simmons did not practice on Thursday after telling the 76ers’ trainers that he was suffering from “back tightness.” The Athletic’s Shams Charania adds that Simmons is “not mentally ready to play.”

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Simmons has already been ruled out for Friday’s home opener vs. the Nets, and it remains to be seen if he’ll suit up for the 76ers this season. This feels very similar to the James Harden situation last year, who ultimately forced his way out of Houston.

The only real problem is that Simmons’ trade value is at an all-time low, so the 76ers would likely have to take less than fair value if they deal him. It might be better just to get him out of town at this point, but Daryl Morey has expressed no interest in doing that.

The 76ers' odds have dipped to +2000 to win the NBA Finals.