Ben Simmons Reportedly Asks For Trade From 76ers

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has requested a trade from the team and has no intentions of reporting to training camp.

Ben Simmons tells #Sixers brass he no longer wants to be a Sixer and does not intend to report to training camp, according to multiple sources. https://t.co/17X1XfkzZO via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 31, 2021

One of the primary playmakers for the team, Simmons played 58 games last season, averaging 32 minutes, 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Among starters, he ranked third in usage rate, behind Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

In his four-year career, Simmons has averaged 34 minutes, 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game, drafted number one overall by the team in the 2016 draft.

As the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the team posted a 49-23 record and were upset by the number five seed Atlanta Hawks in seven games. Playing at the 11th fastest pace in the league at 99.5 possessions per game, the 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game.

Philadelphia is currently +1800 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook and will start the season with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 20.