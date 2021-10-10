Bengals QB Joe Burrow In Hospital For Throat Contusion

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is being evaluated at a Cincinnati hospital for a throat contusion following Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

It hasn’t been specified when Burrow suffered the possible contusion but he was brought into the medical tent following a hard hit in the game. He never missed a snap but was visibly shaken up following the play. The second-year quarterback has been off to a strong start in his first five games of the season. He has completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Following Sunday’s loss to the Packers, the Bengals sit at 3-2, suffering their first loss since Week 1.

More information is to come and Burrow’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days. The Bengals will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Bet On The NFL All Season Long

You can bet both live and in-game on NFL lines, props, and much more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.