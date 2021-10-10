Bengals QB Joe Burrow In Hospital For Throat Contusion
October 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is being evaluated at a Cincinnati hospital for a throat contusion following Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.
It hasn’t been specified when Burrow suffered the possible contusion but he was brought into the medical tent following a hard hit in the game. He never missed a snap but was visibly shaken up following the play. The second-year quarterback has been off to a strong start in his first five games of the season. He has completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Following Sunday’s loss to the Packers, the Bengals sit at 3-2, suffering their first loss since Week 1.
More information is to come and Burrow’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days. The Bengals will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
Bet On The NFL All Season Long
You can bet both live and in-game on NFL lines, props, and much more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.