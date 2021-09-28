Bengals WR Tee Higgins Sidelined For Team Practice On Tuesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was sidelined for team practice on Tuesday with a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Higgins missed Cincinnati’s Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and also missed out on practice on Monday. The second-year player was off to a solid start to the season with ten receptions on 15 targets for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

It will be difficult to get Higgins back in time with the Bengals being on a short week. Zero participation in practice just 48 hours before kickoff is a bleak sign as to whether he will be available for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will likely announce Higgins’s status by Wednesday but expect the worst for someone who missed last week’s matchup and two consecutive days of practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.