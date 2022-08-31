Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The 2022 college football season is underway after several games kicked things off last Saturday. None of those games featured Big 12 members, as the entire conference will begin play this coming week. This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best. The season begins with only three squads in the poll and a couple of others knocking on the door.

9. Oklahoma – 0-0

A new era begins in Norman. While the move to the SEC won’t come for another couple of seasons, this campaign marks the first for new head coach Brent Venables and his staff. Lincoln Riley left for the University of Southern California and took quarterback Caleb Williams with him, and several other players hit the transfer portal. Don’t feel too bad for Oklahoma, as they also brought in a lot of talent, and hopes are high that they will be able to reclaim their place atop the conference. Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, will be the offense’s centerpiece, and Venables will be hoping to turn the defense into a strength. The Sooners ease into the season with a game against UTEP, followed by Kent State on September 10. Their first test comes in Week 3 at Nebraska.

10. Baylor – 0-0

In yet another example of how competitive this conference is expected to be at the top, the next team in the poll also comes from the Big 12. The defending league champion, the Baylor Bears, begin the season ranked tenth. Dave Aranda has built a good program that does not feel out of place in the top ten. Some retooling will be needed, but Baylor has a lot of depth and experience returning. Their first game is a cakewalk against Albany before a Week 2 test at BYU.

12. Oklahoma State – 0-0

The three top teams in the Big 12 are spread over four spots on the poll, as Oklahoma State is the final ranked team in the conference at number 12. The Cowboys came within inches of capturing the league crown last season but fell just short against Baylor. Mike Gundy’s quest continues as Spencer Sanders returns to lead the offense along with a fierce defense. They must replace their defensive coordinator, but the personnel is in place to have another excellent season in Stillwater. The Cowboys will be the first Big 12 team to kick off, playing on Thursday night against Central Michigan. They will host Arizona State in Week 2.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas and Kansas State are both receiving votes. The Longhorns will have every chance to show they belong in this poll as they open with No. 1 Alabama.