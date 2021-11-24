Bills Running Back Fantasy Outlook

Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com reports that Bills coach Sean McDermott would like to see more of Matt Breida at the running back position as Buffalo continues to search for ways to improve its running game.

It's appropriate that the #Bills are playing on Thanksgiving night because they should absolutely feast on a shorthanded/banged up #Saints offense. On offense, don't be surprised if tomorrow night is "The Matt Breida game." https://t.co/03psp7BGcQ #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) November 24, 2021

According to Sharp Football Stats, the Bills are a middle-of-the-pack team with a situational run success rate of 50%. They’ve been even worse when they’re inside the red zone as they’re ranked 27th with a 42% success rate. Breida’s only ran the ball 12 times this season, but he’s averaging 6.9 yards per carrying. And while you probably don’t want to rush to add Breida to your roster, the takeaway here is that McDermott’s comments could impact the fantasy prospects of both Zack Moss and Devin Singletary in Week 12.

Buffalo will head to New Orleans to take on a Saints team that’s 5-5 on the year. The Bills are listed as favorites anywhere from -4.5 to -6 points. However, sharp bettors are lining up to take the points with the home underdogs. The total is also drawing some sharp action after opening at 47 though it’s already been bet down to 45.

