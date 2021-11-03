Blake Bortles to Sign with Green Bay Packers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports veteran free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles will likely sign with the Green Bay Packers.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1455948142432735234

Bortles, who joined Green Bay during training camp, last starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Bortles started 12 games, posting a 3-9 record, completing 243 passes for 2,718 yards and 13 touchdowns. He last played professionally for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, completing one pass for three yards.

Bortles will likely begin his tenure on the practice squad.

With Aaron Rodgers out of Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Jordan Love will take over under center duties for Green Bay. Love, who is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel, appeared in the Packers’ season opener, a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing five passes for 68 yards. According to Football Outsiders, the second-year quarterback makes his first career start against a Kansas City Chiefs defense ranked 31st in DVOA.

The Packers are a 7.5-point road underdog against the high-powered Chiefs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.