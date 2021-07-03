Blake Snell expected to start Sunday for the Padres

Blake Snell is expected to be activated by the Padres and start Sunday versus the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Tribune reports, via Twitter.com. Snell hasn’t pitched since June 22 as he was placed on the COVID-IL. The timing was unfortunate for everyone associated with the Padres and Snell as he was coming off one of his few positive starts this season, holding the Dodgers scoreless through five innings.

Snell was acquired by the Padres from the Rays during the offseason as the Padres have let it be known to the baseball world that they are going for it and won’t be pushed around by the defending champion Dodgers. Unfortunately, the change of leagues seems to require more time for Snell to adjust as he has an ERA of 5.29 with a 1.55 WHIP.

The Padres will play the Phillies on Saturday in game two of their three-game series as Yu Darvish is lined up to face Zach Eflin. The Padres are +108 (-1.5) on the run line, -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-118), and the under (-104) at FanDuel.com.