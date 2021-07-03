Blake Snell expected to start Sunday for the Padres
July 3George KurtzSportsGrid
Blake Snell is expected to be activated by the Padres and start Sunday versus the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Tribune reports, via Twitter.com. Snell hasn’t pitched since June 22 as he was placed on the COVID-IL. The timing was unfortunate for everyone associated with the Padres and Snell as he was coming off one of his few positive starts this season, holding the Dodgers scoreless through five innings.
Snell was acquired by the Padres from the Rays during the offseason as the Padres have let it be known to the baseball world that they are going for it and won’t be pushed around by the defending champion Dodgers. Unfortunately, the change of leagues seems to require more time for Snell to adjust as he has an ERA of 5.29 with a 1.55 WHIP.
The Padres will play the Phillies on Saturday in game two of their three-game series as Yu Darvish is lined up to face Zach Eflin. The Padres are +108 (-1.5) on the run line, -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-118), and the under (-104) at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.