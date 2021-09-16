Blake Snell Lands on 10-Day IL

The San Diego Padres announce starting pitcher Blake Snell has been placed on the 10-day IL because of a groin strain.

Prior to tonight’s game, the #Padres placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL (left adductor groin strain) and recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2021

In the first inning, Snell left his last scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, only throwing 11 pitches. In his last full outing, a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 7, Snell went seven innings throwing 100 pitches, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out 11 batters.

With a 7-6 record in his first season with the Padres, Snell has a 4.20 ERA, 30% K rate and a 1.32 WHIP in 27 starts. His next start was scheduled for Friday, in the Padres’ series opener with the Cardinals, but newly signed Vince Velasquez may make his Padres debut in Snell’s place.

San Deigo will play the third game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night, facing Dominic Leone, who makes his fourth start of the season. Posting a 3-3 record, the converted reliever has a 1.41 ERA, 22% K rate and 1.03 WHIP in 44 innings pitched.

The Padres are a -102 road Moneyline underdog against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.