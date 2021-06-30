Blake Snell Placed on Injured List

Snell was scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds but was scratched due to reported stomach issues. It is unclear at this time whether Snell will miss an extended period of time. He last pitched in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jun. 22, going five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters. In his first season with the Padres, the former AL Cy Young winner has a 3-3 record, with a 5.29 ERA, 29.8% K rate and a 1.55 WHIP.
He will likely miss his next start, a Jul.4 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Padres are a -180 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Reds in Wednesday’s matchup, in a game with a 10-run total. The team took the first game of the series 5-4 Tuesday night.
