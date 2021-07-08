Blake Snell Questionable for Start Friday Against Rockies

Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is questionable to start ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Lamet will not pitch before the All-Star break. Snell is still struggling to get back strength so his start tomorrow is a TBA. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) July 8, 2021

Snell has been dealing with an illness, last pitching in an 11-1 Padres win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He threw 81 pitches in four innings of work, giving up two hits and striking out three batters. In his first season with the Padres, Snell has a 3-3 record in 16 starts, with a 4.99 ERA and 29.2% K rate and a 1.55 WHIP. Last season, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell started 11 games posting a 4-2 record with a 3.24 ERA, 31% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP.

The Padres starting rotation is 10th in ERA, fourth in K/9 and fifth in K rate at 26.7%. Currently third in the National League East with a 51-38 record, 4.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants, the Padres are +850 to win to World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.