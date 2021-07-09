Blake Snell won’t start for the Padres on Friday

Blake Snell will not start Friday for the Padres as they take on the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Snell is still dealing with fatigue in his shoulder and has been placed on the injured list. Padres will use the All-Star break to give him time to rest. Reiss Knehr was called up from Double-A to start tonight ins his place.

Snell hasn’t been as good as expected in his first season with the Padres. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Those numbers, if they hold, would be the worst of his career. Perhaps the second half of the season is where Snell will find his groove in the National League as the Padres continue to chase the Dodgers and Giants in the National League West.

