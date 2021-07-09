Blake Snell won’t start for the Padres on Friday

Blake Snell will not start Friday for the Padres as they take on the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Snell is still dealing with fatigue in his shoulder and has been placed on the injured list. Padres will use the All-Star break to give him time to rest. Reiss Knehr was called up from Double-A to start tonight ins his place.
Snell hasn’t been as good as expected in his first season with the Padres. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Those numbers, if they hold, would be the worst of his career. Perhaps the second half of the season is where Snell will find his groove in the National League as the Padres continue to chase the Dodgers and Giants in the National League West.
The Padres and Rockies game lines are currently off the board but should return at some point this evening. You can still find lines and props for all other games outside of the Marlins and Braves at FanDuel.com. The lines for the Marlins and Braves are also off the board due to a starting pitching change.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.