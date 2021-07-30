Blue Jays Acquire Jose Berríos From Twins

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays have acquired Jose Berríos from the Minnesota Twins.

Berríos to Blue Jays, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2021

Toronto is trying to return to the postseason after the Rays bounced it out in the Wild Card round. At 51-48, the Blue Jays are 9.5 games out of first place in the division but only 4.5 games out of the Wild Card.

Their biggest challenge at the moment might be the Yankees, who already moved ahead of them by a game in the Wild Card standings. New York also added two big bats in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo.

Toronto ranks second in the league with a wRC+ value of 112, while the Yankees are right at the league average with a value of 100.

While Berríos is a nice pitcher at 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA, the reality is that Toronto has lacked consistency in all four phases of the game — particularly on defense.

The Blue Jays are 25th with a .982 fielding percentage. When you look at their Pythagorean expectation that shows a positive differential of 97 runs, Toronto should be closer to a .595 win percentage instead of the .515 percentage it currently has.

