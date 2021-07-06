Blue Jays Acquire Relief Help In Trade With The Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they’d acquired relievers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers. First baseman Rowdy Tellez will leave Toronto for Milwaukee to complete the trade. Toronto is four games out of a wild card spot, and while their bullpen is 12th with a 3.92 ERA, they’re also two games under .500 at is 17-19.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Trevor Richards and RHP Bowden Francis from the Brewers in exchange for 1B Rowdy Tellez. Welcome to the #BlueJays, @trevrchrds and @Bowdenpoint0! pic.twitter.com/CWBIcH1X5J — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 6, 2021

Richards would certainly add some depth to Toronto’s relief corps. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Bowden Francis has yet to make his MLB debut, but he’s 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA in addition to seven saves at the AAA level.

As for Tellez, he’s struggled thus far this season with a .209/.272/.338 slash line. His four home runs and eight RBI’s are far from his 2019 season output when he slugged 21 home runs and 54 RBI’s. Perhaps a change of scenery will be the elixir to get his bat going once again.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.