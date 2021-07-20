Blue Jays/ Red Sox Postponed Tuesday Due to Rain

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 7 in Toronto. The first game of the series was won by Boston, with a 13-4 victory, with both teams combining for 25 hits.
The Blue Jays are 48-43 going into the second half of the season, currently seven games behind the Red Sox for the lead in the American League East. The team is hitting .265 this season, tied for best in the majors, with an OBP of .328 and the second-lowest strikeout rate at 21.7%.
The Blue Jays will face Tanner Houck Wednesday, who will make his third start of the season. Houck has an 0-2 record with a 3.38 ERA, 26.8% K rate and a 1.28 WHIP, seeing most of his playing time from the bullpen. The team is currently +2000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
