Blue Jays Robbie Ray Wins American League Cy Young

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray is the 2021 recipient of the American League Cy Young Award.

Ray reportedly received 29 of the 30 first-place votes, with one vote going to New York Yankees Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. Recording a dominant 2021 campaign for the Blue Jays, Ray started 32 games last season, posting a 13-7 record with a 2.84 ERA in 193.1 innings pitched, recording a 32.1% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP. Last season, among qualified starters, Ray ranked fourth in K rate, seventh in ERA, and ninth in WHIP. Ray preferred to throw his four-seam fastball, using the pitch 50% of the time, resulting in a 24% K rate, 29% CSW rate and 43% PutAway rate.

Toronto missed the playoffs last season, recording a 91-71 record, nine games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto hopes to make a push toward the post-season next season in a tough division and are +1200 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.