Blue Jays sign Yimi Garcia to a two-year contract

https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1464778519750320128

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi confirms the Blue Jays sign Yimi Garcia to a two-year, $11 million contract. The contract also includes a club option for a third year. Garcia will give Toronto another late-inning option, but Jordan Romano should remain as the team’s closer. The right-hander pitched 21 innings in 2021, had a 5.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a strike-out-to-walk ratio of five with the Houston Astros. Garcia’s numbers in the post-season weren’t much better, posting an ERA of seven, a 1.33 WHIP, and allowing nine hits through nine innings of work. The Blue Jays are also reportedly pursuing Kevin Gausman, with a decision expected in the next couple of days. It looks as though Toronto is being aggressive in its pursuit of more arms. They will be a club to watch through the winter and into spring training.

