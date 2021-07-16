Blue Jays to return to Toronto on July 30

The Blue Jays will return to play their home games in Toronto beginning July 30, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. The Jays haven’t played in Toronto since the end of the 2019 season due to COVID-19. In order to return to the Rogers Centre, the team received a national interest exemption from the Canadian government. Their first game at the Rogers Centre this season will be versus the Royals. They started the 2021 season in Dunedin, Florida, before switching to Buffalo, New York, as the weather warmed up. What is unknown about this return is the plan for players on the Jays and the road team who have not been vaccinated. More information is expected to come out about these plans in the next few days and weeks.
The Blue Jays currently sit in third place in the American League East, eight games behind the Red Sox. One could argue that a return home for the first time in almost two seasons could be just what the doctor ordered so that the Jays can make a second-half playoff run. The Jays will be in Buffalo take on the Rangers in the first of a three-game series Friday. Robbie Ray is currently on the hill for the Jays; Jordan Lyles will be for the Rangers. The Jays are currently +110 (-2.5) on the run line, -320 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-118), and the under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
