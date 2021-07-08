Blue Jays vs. Orioles Postponed Thursday

The Blue Jays and Orioles were originally scheduled to finish up a three-game series on Thursday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The area is currently dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, which continues to work its way up the East Coast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on September 11.
The Blue Jays have recently jumped the Yankees in the AL East standings, and they will hope to push for the playoffs over the second half of the season. They’re 8.0 games behind the division-leading Red Sox, but they’re 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Their +79 run differential is actually the third-best mark in the AL — including the best mark in the AL East — so they could make up some ground over the second half of the year.
The Blue Jays are currently listed at +700 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Orioles are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Only the Diamondbacks own a worse record than the Orioles nearing the All-Star break.
