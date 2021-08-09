Bobby Bradley Placed on the 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/Indians/status/1424821278473695232

Bradley was removed from Friday’s game vs. the Tigers due to a left knee injury, and he was out of the lineup for both games over the weekend. On Monday, he was officially placed on the 10-day IL. Left-handed pitcher Francisco Perez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move.

Bradley has served as one of the Indians’ big bats this season. He spent most of July batting fifth in the lineup, and he moved up to the cleanup spot in his two previous games. He’s also been one of their most effective hitters this season, posting a 115 wRC+ with 11 homers over 46 games. He wasn’t considered a promising prospect – he entered the season ranked No. 38 in the Indians’ organization per FanGraphs – but he has found some success in the majors at just 25 years old. It’s possible he could have a brighter future than expected.

