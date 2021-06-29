Bogdan Bogdanovic To Play Game 4 Tuesday

Bogdanovic is dealing with lingering knee soreness, last playing in a 113-102 loss to the Bucks in Game 3, playing 35 minutes, scoring eight points, two rebounds and three assists. In all 15 of the Hawks’ playoff games, Bogdanovic is averaging 32 minutes, 12 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. He is priced at $9,500 on FanDuel’s single-game slate.
In a season hampered by injury, Bogdanovic played 44 regular-season games, averaging 30 minutes, 16 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. With Trae Young sitting out of today’s matchup, Bogdanovic should see an uptick in production. In 529 minutes without Young on the court, Bogdanovic has a 24.4% usage rate, averaging 1.03 fantasy points per minute.
The Hawks will look to even the series Tuesday night at home. Currently, they are a 9-point underdog against the Bucks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215 total.
