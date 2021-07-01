Bogdan Bogdanovic to Play Game 5 Thursday

The Atlanta Hawks report Bogdan Bogdanovic is available and will play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available Clint Capela: Available Trae Young: Out Brandon Goodwin: Out De’Andre Hunter: Out pic.twitter.com/8htOhwa883 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 1, 2021

Bogdanovic is dealing with a lingering knee issue, with the team listing him as questionable before each game of the Eastern Conference Finals. He last played in a Game 4 110-88 win over the Bucks, scoring 20 points, three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes of action. In 16 playoff games, Bogdanovic has averaged 33 minutes, 13 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

Missing significant time due to a knee fracture, Bogdanovic played 44 games for the Hawks this season, averaging 30 minutes, 16 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

The Hawks will look to jump to a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals and will have to do so without Trae Young for Game 5. Atlanta is a 4.5-point road underdog against the Bucks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 212.5 total.