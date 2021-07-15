Bradley Beal Enters Health and Safety Protocol

Shams Charania reports Bradley Beal has been placed in the Team USA health and safety protocol.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1415463200573767684

While details have yet to surface, the announcement puts Beal’s playing status for the Men’s National Team in jeopardy. He will likely miss the team’s final two exhibition matches, Friday’s matchup with Australia and Sunday’s matchup with Spain.

With the 2020 Summer Olympic Games nine days away, Beal could also miss extended time away from the team in Toyko.

A primary playmaker for the Wizards, Beal started 60 regular-season games, averaging 36 minutes, 31 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. With the Wizards making the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Beal played five playoff games, averaging 39 minutes, 30 points, six rebounds and four assists. He also led the team in usage with a 34.1% usage rate and was second in the league in scoring, averaging 31 points per game, only behind Steph Curry.

The Men’s National Team is -370 to win the Gold Medal on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team will begin play on Saturday, July 25, against France.