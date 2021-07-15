Bradley Beal to miss the Olympics for the United States
July 15George KurtzSportsGrid
Bradley Beal will not participate in the Olympic Games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 protocols. Beal is likely to be replaced by Jerami Grant, but Grant is currently in those same protocols, but he hasn’t tested positive. It is unknown at this point in time what Team USA might do should Grant also be deemed ineligible to play. Beal averaged 31.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 60 games for the Wizards this season.
Grant had two rebounds and three blocks in eight minutes of court time Tuesday as Team USA defeated Argentino. Grant averaged 22.3 PPG, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, and 1.1 BLK in 54 games for the Pistons this season.
Team USA is -3500 to be the Group A Winner and -370 to take home the gold medal in the Olympics. You can find the line and props for all of the Olympic events at http://fanduel.com/grid.
