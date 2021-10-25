Bradley Beal Will Play Monday vs. Nets

https://twitter.com/RealQuintonMayo/status/1452748422210011143

Beal missed the Wizards last game due to hip and groin injuries, but he will be back in the lineup for Monday’s game vs. the Nets. Beal finished second in the league in scoring last year, and he posted a 34.9% usage rate in his first game of the year. That represents a slight increase from his mark of 34.1% last year, so he’s definitely a threat to lead the league in scoring this year.

Beal’s return means Spencer Dinwiddie should see fewer opportunities to score fantasy points on Monday. He was outstanding in their last game, finishing with 53.7 FanDuel points over 34.7 minutes. He also increased his usage rate by nearly 11% compared to what it was with Beal in the lineup on opening night. He’s still worth some consideration at $6,500, but don’t expect a repeat performance from his last game.

The Wizards are currently listed as six-point road underdogs vs. the Nets on FanDuel Sportsbook.