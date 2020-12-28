Brandon Aiyuk Out for Sunday

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a high ankle sprain.
He suffered the injury in a Week 15 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
In 12 games played this season, Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns. He also leads the team in target market share, responsible for 23.78% of all targets.
Expect tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to benefit from Aiyuk’s absence. Kittle is priced at $6,800 on FanDuel, and Bourne is priced at $4,900. They will face a Seahawks defense that has allowed 26.78 points to wide receivers this year.
The 49ers are a 5.5-point home underdog against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 46.5 total.
