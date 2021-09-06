Brandon Aiyuk Returns to Practice on Monday

https://twitter.com/nwagoner/status/1434940845350744066

Aiyuk has sat out the past 10 days for the 49ers, but he returned to the practice field on Monday. He was operating as a punt returner, which is a good sign for his availability moving forward. As long as he continues to progress from his hamstring injury, he should be on the field for Sunday’s season opener vs. the Lions.

Jalen Hurd was unavailable on Monday, and he continues to get eased back into the offense. However, even without Hurd, the 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed offensively. Aiyuk had a strong rookie campaign, finishing with 825 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns, but most of his best games came with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle sidelined. Both players are healthy to start the season, so it will be interesting to see how the targets shake out between those three players.

The 49ers travel to Detroit for their first game of the season, and they’re currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.