Brandon Aiyuk Returns to Practice on Monday

Aiyuk has sat out the past 10 days for the 49ers, but he returned to the practice field on Monday. He was operating as a punt returner, which is a good sign for his availability moving forward. As long as he continues to progress from his hamstring injury, he should be on the field for Sunday’s season opener vs. the Lions.
Jalen Hurd was unavailable on Monday, and he continues to get eased back into the offense. However, even without Hurd, the 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed offensively. Aiyuk had a strong rookie campaign, finishing with 825 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns, but most of his best games came with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle sidelined. Both players are healthy to start the season, so it will be interesting to see how the targets shake out between those three players.
The 49ers travel to Detroit for their first game of the season, and they’re currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.