Brandon Aiyuk “Still Learning How to Be a Pro”

Aiyuk was drafted as the No. 23 wide receiver in fantasy leagues this season, but apparently, no one told Kyle Shanahan. Aiyuk was one of the biggest surprises in Week 1, finishing with zero targets on 26 snaps. That put him well behind Deebo Samuel, who led the team’s wide receivers with 46 snaps, and Trent Sherfield at the position.
After the game, Shanahan told reporters that a combination of a hamstring injury and the emergence of Sherfield was the reason for Aiyuk’s low snap count vs. the Lions. However, NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports there could be more to the story. He says that Aiyuk “trailed off dramatically” during training camp and is “still learning how to be a pro.” That isn’t exactly a vote of confidence for the second-year player, who racked up 825 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.
Hopefully, Aiyuk will be able to climb out of the doghouse quickly, but he’s impossible to trust in fantasy leagues for now.
The 49ers head to Philadelphia in Week 2, and they’re listed as 3.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
