Brandon Aiyuk to Excel With Trey Lance?

It’s still unclear when Lance will eventually take over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, but it could benefit Aiyuk when the change ultimately happens. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports that Aiyuk “has the makings of an excellent accomplice” for Lance, given his downfield passing ability.
Lance was selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s a bit of an unknown for such a high draft pick. He played just one game in 2020 after dominating at North Dakota State in the previous season. He finished with 2,786 passing yards and a perfect 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he added 1,100 yards and another 14 scores on the ground. He doesn’t have a Josh Allen-level arm, but he has enough arm strength to make all the throws to go along with his outstanding athleticism.
The 49ers were a disappointment in 2020-21, but they are expected to bounce back in a big way this season. They’re currently listed at +1300 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, and Lance is +750 to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
