Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant Expected to Return to Giants Lineup Over Coming Days
August 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The San Francisco Giants lead atop the NL West is down to 2.5 games, but they will be getting a pair of veteran bats back in the lineup over the next couple of days. Brandon Beltis on track to return on Sunday, four days after being placed on the bereavement list, while Kris Bryant should be back on Sunday or Monday. Bryant left the Giants’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday with right-side tightness.
Belt has been a prominent piece of the Giants’ resurgence in 2021. The veteran first baseman is fourth on the team with a .896 on-base plus slugging percentage and tied for second on the team with 19 home runs. Bryant was acquired by the Giants at the trade deadline and has added another potent bat to their lineup. The former MVP is slugging .549 with six home runs in 22 games with the Giants.
San Fran continues their series against the Braves as -106 underdogs tonight, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
