Brandon Crawford is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants

Brandon Crawford is out of the starting lineup for the Giants on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Crawford had to leave the game Friday in the eighth inning Friday due to a hamstring injury. There is no word yet as to whether or not Crawford will have to miss extended time or if this injury is just one that will require a couple of days off. Thairo Estrada will play shortstop and bat eighth in his absence.

The Giants will look to defeat the Cardinals for the second straight game Saturday as they will look to stay two games ahead of the Dodgers in the National League West. They will start Anthony Desclafani while the Cardinals will counter with Kwang Hyun Kim. The Giants are -142 (-1.5) on the run line, -118 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.