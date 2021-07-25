Brandon Crawford Resuming Baseball Activities

A strained left oblique that landed San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford on the injured list appears to be resolving, as the veteran is resuming baseball activities today. The earliest that Crawford can be activated from the injured list is July 29, but the fact that he’s working is way back into game shape is a good sign.
The Giants have relied on Thairo Estrada with Crawford out of the lineup, and the 25-year-old hasn’t disappointed. Estrada has surpassed Crawford in on-base plus slugging percentage, thanks in part to his .418 on-base percentage. It’s worth noting that Estrada has only appeared in 20 games this season, totaling 49 at-bats. Crawford will take over day-to-day shortstop duties when he’s healthy, but having Estrada as an option off the bench adds another level to their lineup.
Estrada remains the starter at short on Saturday night, batting seventh with a $2,400 salary on the After Hours slate at FanDuel against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
San Fran is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 6-4 loss in the series opener on Friday. The betting market is on their side, as the Giants are currently priced as steep -275 favorites.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.