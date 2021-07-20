Brandon Crawford Transferred to 10-Day Injured List
July 19Grant WhiteSportsGrid
San Francisco Giants will be without regular shortstop Brandon Crawford for at least the next 10 days, as the veteran was placed on the injured list on Monday. As per Amy Gutierrez, Crawford is dealing with a left oblique strain.
Crawford was scratched from Saturday’s game but played Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The three-time Gold Glove winner has been the Giants’ best player this season. He leads the team in home runs and runs batted in while ranking third in on-base plus slugging percentage.
Thairo Estrada is in the lineup on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and will be the primary option at short, with Crawford on the sidelines. Estrada has been effective in limited at-bats this season, with a .852 on-base plus slugging percentage, but he won’t replace Crawford’s offensive production.
The Giants are at risk of losing their lead atop the NL West. They kick off a four-game series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers tonight as +136 underdogs, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
