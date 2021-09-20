Brandon Graham Will Miss the Rest of the Season After Tearing Achilles Tendon

The NFL injury bug was an epidemic in Week 2, and the Philadelphia Eagles were not immune to it. Defensive end Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the Eagles 17-11 defeat versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Graham suffered the injury while chasing down 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The reigning Pro Bowler appeared to lose stability in his leg while running and limped off the field before being carted back to the room. Adam Schefter confirmed that Graham suffered a torn Achilles tendon, and it’s anticipated that he will miss the rest of the season.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1439687772017762309

The veteran defensive end has started all 16 games for the Eagles in four of the five past seasons, missing only one game in 2017. Graham started both games for the Eagles this season, recording two tackles, one of which was a tackle for a loss.

Ryan Kerrigan is listed behind Graham on the Eagles depth chart and is the expected starter for the Eagles Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles enter the contest against the Cowboys as +3.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.