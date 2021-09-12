Brandon Nimmo Could Return to Mets This Week

Injuries have limited New York Mets’ outfielder Brandon Nimmo to 77 games this season. Nimmo’s most recent setback was a hamstring ailment that necessitated a trip to the 10-day injured list. Mike Puma reports that Nimmo is progressing in his rehabilitation and believes he could return in the next week.
Nimmo is a surehanded defender who has been a reliable offensive producer for the Mets. The 28-year-old is fourth on the Mets with a .835 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 42 runs scored and 23 runs batted in.
Jeff McNeil has handled most of the work in left field and Kevin Pillar in center field with Nimmo on the shelf, but Dominic Smith has also offered relief. Nimmo will move into an everyday role when he’s cleared to return, but Pillar and McNeil will continue to be regulars for the Mets.
The Mets wrap up their subway series against the New York Yankees on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 pm ET, and the Mets are -120 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
