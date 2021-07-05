Brandon Staley: Offense Will “Run Through” Justin Herbert

This isn’t exactly a surprise considering Herbert’s excellent rookie season. He racked up 4,336 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns in 15 games, and he finished 15th among all quarterbacks in adjusted yards per attempt. He set the new records for rookie quarterbacks in terms of touchdowns and passing yards per game, and he finished as the No. 9 quarterback in fantasy scoring.

If you believe Staley, Herbert could have an even second stronger season. They will reportedly revamp their system around Herbert’s strengths, and Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi plan to run a fast offense with no-huddle concepts. That’s similar to how Herbert played at Oregon, so it’s a system that he should be very familiar with. The Chargers did lose Hunter Henry in the offseason, but Herbert should still be able to lean on guys like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams.

Herbert is currently being drafted as the No. 7 quarterback in fantasy drafts, and he’s currently listed at +2000 to win the MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook.