Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (Neck) Exits Wednesday’s Game Early
July 7Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies was forced to exit from Wednesday’s game due to neck tightness. He did manage to hang around long enough to register three at-bats at the plate. Albies finished with a base hit and scored a run as the Braves avoided a Pirates’ sweep with a 14-3 rout.
Ozzie Albies was removed from today’s game as a precaution with tightness in his neck, Braves said.
His status will likely be day-to-day, as Atlanta will have a day off on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break with a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins. If the injury isn’t too serious, the Curacao native could play a role in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Colorado. He was named an All-Star reserve after losing the fan vote to Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.