Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (Neck) Exits Wednesday’s Game Early

Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies was forced to exit from Wednesday’s game due to neck tightness. He did manage to hang around long enough to register three at-bats at the plate. Albies finished with a base hit and scored a run as the Braves avoided a Pirates’ sweep with a 14-3 rout.

Ozzie Albies was removed from today’s game as a precaution with tightness in his neck, Braves said. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) July 7, 2021

His status will likely be day-to-day, as Atlanta will have a day off on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break with a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins. If the injury isn’t too serious, the Curacao native could play a role in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Colorado. He was named an All-Star reserve after losing the fan vote to Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier.

