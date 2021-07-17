Braves Acquire Stephen Vogt

Unsatisfied with their position in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks. In exchange, the Braves sent first baseman Mason Berne to the D’Backs.

The transaction necessitated a move to get the Braves’ active roster in order, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy was designated for assignment.

The Braves have been without regular catcher Travis d’Arnaud since the start of May. William Contreras was the primary catcher, but he was ineffective offensively with a .666 OPS and was sent to the minors. Since then, Kevan Smith has been the regular behind the plate but has struggled even more with a.501 OPS.

The former All-Star Vogt has a .693 OPS with five long balls and 17 RBIs for the D’Backs this season. Smith’s limited fantasy value takes a hit with Vogt in the fold, although he will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

