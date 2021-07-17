Braves Acquire Stephen Vogt

The Braves have been without regular catcher Travis d’Arnaud since the start of May. William Contreras was the primary catcher, but he was ineffective offensively with a .666 OPS and was sent to the minors. Since then, Kevan Smith has been the regular behind the plate but has struggled even more with a.501 OPS.
The former All-Star Vogt has a .693 OPS with five long balls and 17 RBIs for the D’Backs this season. Smith’s limited fantasy value takes a hit with Vogt in the fold, although he will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Braves are -120 favorites against the Rays tonight, with a total set at -120, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.