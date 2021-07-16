Braves All-Star Break Injury Update

MLB.com has provided the following update regarding players on the Braves injury report:

10-Day IL

RHP Ian Anderson has been added to the list with shoulder inflammation.

60-Day IL

Activated RHP Touki Toussaint (shoulder strain).

Toussaint will slide into Anderson’s spot in the rotation after going 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in six rehab starts. The Florida native made seven appearances last year and was 0-2 in five starts. He finished the season with an 8.88 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP.

Atlanta will hope that Anderson’s injury isn’t too serious after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL injury last Saturday.

The Braves are currently four games behind the Mets in the NL East and seven games out of the Wild Card. They’ll welcome in the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game interleague series at Truist Park this weekend.

