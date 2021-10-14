Braves’ Jorge Soler Like to Miss NLCS

David O’Brien of The Athletic reports Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler will likely miss the upcoming National League Championship Series.

Just that he’s expected to be out at least 10 days, could miss entire NLCS. They are operating as if he’ll miss series. https://t.co/oQT8WNz4RD — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 14, 2021

Soler was placed on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of the Braves’ 5-4 series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Braves in Game 4. He is expected to miss up to 10 days, likely jeopardizing his spot in the lineup.

A trade acquisition piece from the Kansas City Royals, Soler played 55 games with the Braves this season, hitting .269 with a .358 OBP and 14 home runs. During the Divison Series with the Brewers, Soler went 1-for-13, recording a hit in Atlanta’s Game 2 3-0 win.

Cristian Pache is expected to take over outfield duties in place of Soler for the Championship Series. Appearing in 22 games this year, Pache is slashing .111/.152/.206 with one home run.

Atlanta will face the winner to Thursday’s Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, with the Giants currently -116 home Moneyline favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a seven-run total.