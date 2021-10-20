Braves’ Scratch P Huascar Ynoa (Game 5)

Some cracks are starting to appear for the Atlanta Braves after blowing a 5-2 lead in Game 3 of the NLCS. Atlanta squandered an opportunity to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Now, with a 2-1 lead, it’ll need to improvise after losing Huascar Ynoa for Game 4 with shoulder inflammation.

Ynoa scratched due to shoulder inflammation, Jesse Chavez will be the opener tonight for #Braves. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 20, 2021

The Braves will turn to Jesse Chavez to replace him. Chavez started four games in 30 appearances for the Braves this season. The 38-year old went 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in those outings. He’s yet to allow a run in 3 1/3 innings during this postseason.

Chavez does have success facing a Dodgers lineup that, in 60 at-bats, has a .068 / .207 / .102 slash line against him.

Los Angeles will counter with the southpaw, Julio Urías. Urías was the only 20-game winner in the majors this season, and he’s 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings this postseason.

